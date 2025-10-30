Guyana Launches Humanitarian Relief Effort to Support Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

As Jamaica grapples with the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, Guyana has stepped forward in solidarity, launching a national humanitarian response through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to support recovery and relief across the island.

The Category Five system has resulted in significant destruction, widespread disruption of essential services, and displacement of communities across affected areas.

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, currently performing the functions of president, on Wednesday convened a high-level coordination meeting with the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and the CDC to finalise Guyana’s support actions following the hurricane’s impact.

“The Prime minister has indicated that the immediate and initial response will include the

mobilisation and deployment of critical relief supplies, including generators, tarpaulins, and

chainsaws to support immediate response efforts in Jamaica. This support is being executed

through a collaborative Government-private sector initiative under the coordination of the CDC and the leadership of the Prime Minister,” a press release by the CDC read.

The CDC is continuously working closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and other regional partners to support ongoing relief efforts. The Director General confirmed that Guyana stands ready to provide additional technical, logistical, and humanitarian assistance as recovery needs evolve. Key teams, including the Guyana-CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (G-CDRU) and the CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST), are currently on standby for deployment to assist with response and recovery efforts on the ground.

The release further read: “The CDC wishes to also highlight that the Private Sector Commission is calling on the generosity of the public and the private sector to support communities affected by Hurricane Melissa. Your contribution can make a real difference in helping families rebuild and recover. Your financial contribution will directly support the purchase and delivery of essential supplies for affected families.”

How to Donate?

1. Cash or Cheque

• Payable to: Private Sector Commission

• Contact number for persons interesting in making monetary donations: +592-614-4625

2. Bank / Wire Transfers

• Account Name: Private Sector Commission

• Bank: Demerara Bank

• Account Number: 4023420

The CDC in partnership with the private sector with the support of the office of the Prime Minister, reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering solidarity with Jamaica during this challenging period.