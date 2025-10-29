Region Two officials, stakeholders meet on Supenaam–Parika route operations

REGIONAL Chairman of Region Two (Pomeroon–Supenaam), Devin Mohan, recently joined Chairperson of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) Board of Directors, Rosalinda Rasul, for a high-level stakeholder engagement focused on operations along the Supenaam–Parika route.

The meeting, held last Friday with senior departmental officials, managers and supervisors at the T&HD, brought together representatives of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI), the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), and truckers who traverse the route daily.

The session addressed key challenges affecting truckers and other vehicle owners, while providing a platform for stakeholders to raise concerns, share experiences and propose solutions aimed at improving efficiency, safety, and reliability in the transport system.

Rasul reaffirmed T&HD’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, stressing that a more structured and transparent system will be implemented to ensure smoother and safer travel for both truckers and commuters.

She emphasised that the ferry service exists to provide safe and reliable transportation and reminded users to comply with all operational rules. Rasul also highlighted that the introduction of the online booking system has received positive feedback from the public.

Meanwhile, Chairman Mohan welcomed the initiatives being pursued, underscoring his continued advocacy for better services, stronger collaboration, and enhanced infrastructure to support the people and business community of Region Two.

He assured that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) stands ready to work with major stakeholders to maintain a smooth flow of operations at the ferry stelling, while commending staff for their promptness in managing daily activities.

Mohan added that similar engagements will continue to be held in the future to ensure the service remains efficient and reliable