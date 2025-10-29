Breaking Barriers: First-Generation UG graduands prove background does not define destiny

GRADUATION at the University of Guyana (UG) is always a time of celebration, but for a special group of students this year, it represents far more than the culmination of academic effort — it symbolises triumph over adversity, hope fulfilled, and the breaking of generational barriers.

They are among the first in their families to earn a university degree — young men and women who defied circumstances, redefined perseverance, and proved that one’s background does not determine one’s destiny. Coming from both urban and remote communities across Guyana, their journeys to success are filled with stories of sacrifice, resilience, and faith.

ISHWARI MISIR’S ENVIRONMENTAL MISSION

For Ishwari Misir, of Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies marks the realisation of a lifelong dream. Balancing a full-time job with daily commutes to and from UG’s Turkeyen Campus, Ishwari admits there were nights when exhaustion almost got the better of her.

“It’s an emotional and proud moment for me to be the first in my family to graduate from university,” she said. “This achievement isn’t just mine — it represents the hopes and sacrifices of my family, especially my mother.”

Now eager to pursue a Master’s degree, Ishwari hopes her story inspires others to persist, no matter how long the road may seem.

EMBRACING THE UNKNOWN: SAKINAH GHANNIE’S JOURNEY OF DISCOVERY

For Sakinah Ghannie, entering university at just sixteen — and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — was both exciting and daunting. Growing up between Lusignan, Kitty, and Non-Pareil, she had no roadmap for what university life entailed.

“I didn’t know how anything worked. I even joined a final-year class by mistake during my first semester,” she recalled with a laugh.

Despite the initial confusion, Sakinah found her footing through the Geography Society, where she built lasting friendships and confidence. Her proudest moment came during a field trip to Region Two, which transformed her understanding of her field.

“It’s okay to start without knowing everything,” she said. “What matters is having the courage to learn and keep going.”

Supported by her parents, Melinda Alfred and Rahim Ghannie, and her aunt, Dr. Indhira Harry, Sakinah now plans to pursue postgraduate studies and motivate other first-generation students to embrace uncertainty as part of growth.

DANCING THROUGH ADVERSITY: THE STORY OF CHRISTAL CRAIG

From Tucville, Georgetown, Christal Craig will also graduate with a Bachelor’s in Environmental Studies — a milestone made possible through persistence and the unyielding support of her mother.

“My mother always taught me the value of learning, and I wanted to make her proud,” she said.

Her final year was particularly challenging, marked by research setbacks and personal struggles. Yet, through it all, she persevered. One of her most memorable achievements was securing third place in the 2025 Chinese Bridge Competition, where she rediscovered her love for dance.

“That moment reminded me that university life isn’t only about academics — it’s also about growth and rediscovery,” she said.

Christal hopes to specialise in environmental and natural resources management and use her experiences to encourage others to keep pushing forward, even in moments of doubt.

FAITH AND PERSEVERANCE FROM LALUNI: RUTH PATTERSON’S STORY

For Ruth Patterson of Laluni, an Indigenous community off the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, completing a Bachelor’s in Environmental Studies required extraordinary determination. Without reliable internet access, Ruth depended on mobile data to attend virtual classes and complete assignments — often battling poor connections and fatigue.

“There were countless times when my signal would drop in the middle of a lecture,” she recalled. “I always felt like I was trying to catch up.”

Her faith was her anchor. “Jeremiah 29:11 reminded me that God had not brought me this far to leave me stranded. There was purpose in the process,” Ruth said.

Through faith, friendship, and perseverance, Ruth crossed the finish line. She now plans to pursue a Master’s in Oil and Gas Management and hopes to inspire other young people from remote communities to dream big.

A TEACHER’S LEGACY: ORWIN CORLETTE’S COMMITMENT TO SERVICE

For Orwin Anthony Corlette of Liverpool Village, Corentyne, education has always been more than personal growth — it is a way to uplift others. Graduating with an Associate Degree in Social Work, Orwin becomes the first in his family to achieve a university education.

“This achievement represents hope, perseverance, and the power of determination,” he said.

Balancing full-time teaching and university studies often meant sleepless nights and overlapping schedules with his classes at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). Yet his students and his vision for community development kept him going.

“I want my story to show young people that no matter where you start, success is within reach when you stay disciplined, faithful, and focused.”

As they prepare to walk across the stage during UG’s 59th Convocation Ceremonies, to be held from November 20–22 at the Turkeyen Campus and December 6 at the Berbice Campus, these five students will do so carrying more than degrees. They carry the dreams of their families and the promise of new beginnings.

Their stories are a testament to the transformative power of education and the belief that “background does not determine destiny.”

The public is invited to celebrate with the University of Guyana by tuning in to the live broadcasts on UG’s Facebook page at facebook.com/uniofguyana and UG Broadcasting Service at broadcasting.uog.edu.gy

In its 62-year history, the University of Guyana has produced over 80,000 graduates, many of whom have gone on to serve with distinction both locally and internationally. And this year’s first-generation graduands have ensured that the university’s proud legacy of transformation continues, one story, one dream, and one family at a time.