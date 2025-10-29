— Minister McCoy says partnerships driving national digitisation and SME growth

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has reaffirmed the government’s strong confidence in Guyana’s private sector, noting that local businesses continue to play a major role in advancing the country’s development and digitisation agenda.

Minister McCoy made the remarks on Tuesday evening during the launch of Huawei’s e-Kit line at the Royal International Hotel, where he underscored government’s unwavering commitment to building a modern, technology-driven economy.

“The emphasis on digitising government and ensuring greater efficiency through technology and all the opportunities that come with digitisation has been a key national priority,” McCoy stated.

He noted that since assuming office in 2020, the administration has launched several initiatives to modernise public services and enhance connectivity, positioning technology as a core enabler of growth and transparency.

PRIVATE SECTOR AT THE CENTRE OF TRANSFORMATION

Minister McCoy emphasised that private-sector partnership remains essential to achieving the country’s modernisation goals.

“From the government’s perspective, the private sector plays a central role in the realisation of this national aspiration. Confidence in Guyana’s private sector is strong,” he said.

He added that the administration is committed to ensuring the right business environment, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The government continues to promote entrepreneurship through access to credit and training, and we are advancing plans for SME, and you heard reference to our development bank, as articulated during the election campaign, on the platform and included in our manifesto,” he stated.

He went on to note that the planned development bank will provide critical financial and technical support to small businesses.

“This will provide microloans at zero interest and guidance to help small businesses grow, training programmes that are being developed to help entrepreneurs prepare business plans and qualify for bank financing under the scheme,” he said.

McCoy added that that kind of support for local businesses is exactly what enables local businesses to expand their impact and further link with global technology players.

Further to this, Minister McCoy added that the government’s policies aim to ensure inclusivity, transparency and efficiency in business development.

To this end, he added that they must ensure that the right business environment exists, and as such, the government is supporting this through multiple channels.