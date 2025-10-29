News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$450M Tissue Culture Lab commissioned to increase crop production
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon and other officials cut the ribbon to open the new, modern, state-of-the-art Tissue Culture Lab on Tuesday (DPI photos)
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon and other officials cut the ribbon to open the new, modern, state-of-the-art Tissue Culture Lab on Tuesday (DPI photos)

GUYANA has taken a major step towards advancing sustainable agriculture, by commissioning its first biotechnology plant-tissue culture laboratory that was inaugurated on Tuesday by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

The state-of-the-art facility, established with an investment of approximately $450 million, represents a key component of the government’s broader agenda to modernise and strengthen the agricultural sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Delivering the feature address at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Mustapha emphasised that the government continues to prioritise agriculture as a cornerstone of Guyana’s non-oil economy.

He noted that the sector has recorded steady growth in recent years, contributing significantly to GDP expansion, job creation, and export diversification.

“Over time, this increases the national supply of key crops such as plantains, pineapples, citrus, and root crops, which will strengthen domestic food security and sustain the local agro-processing industries, such as fruit processing, packaging and export,” Minister Mustapha explained.

Developed in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) of India and financed through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme (SADP), the laboratory is expected to transform the country’s crop-production capabilities.

The facility is designed to produce over one million plantlets annually, a significant leap from the previous output of 15,000.

These plantlets will be clean, high-yielding, and disease-free, supporting crops such as pineapple, citrus, plantain, sweet potato, breadfruit, sugarcane, and even exotic fruits such as strawberries and blackberries.

The biotechnology lab marks a major milestone in Guyana’s efforts to enhance food security, agricultural innovation and sustainable economic growth, laying the foundation for a more resilient and diversified agricultural future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.