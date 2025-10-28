Justice, Safety and Compassion

THE nation is still reeling from the horrific explosion at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, on the evening of Sunday, October 26, 2025.

The devastating blast claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, and left four others injured, including Rishad Lorde, Sedyia McClintoc, Jenica Hooper, and Yvonne Jonas.

This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be upended, and how deeply loss can strike a community.

President Irfaan Ali, despite being on official duty in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was promptly briefed, and issued directives for a full-scale investigation.

Every available resource is being deployed to determine the exact cause of the explosion, reflecting the administration’s commitment to transparency and justice.

The public has also been asked to assist in identifying an individual of interest, demonstrating a collaborative approach in seeking accountability.

Government officials responded swiftly and compassionately. Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond visited the grieving family of Soraya Bourne, while Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony continues to oversee the treatment of the injured.

These actions highlight the vital role of leadership in times of crisis: Decisive, empathetic, and visible.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has demonstrated exemplary professionalism in its response.

Eight patients, ranging from children to adults, were triaged, assessed, and treated promptly. While three patients were discharged after being found to have minor injuries, four remain under intensive care, including two children who underwent emergency surgery, and are currently in critical but stable condition.

The loss of young Soraya Bourne has deeply affected the nation. The coordinated efforts of multiple medical specialties—General Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, ENT, and Maxillofacial Surgery—highlight the dedication and expertise of Guyana’s healthcare professionals.

Beyond physical care, the GPHC’s Social Work and Psychiatry Departments are providing vital psychological support to patients and families, recognising that trauma extends far beyond the body. This holistic response is essential to the healing process for those affected.

Preliminary investigations by the Guyana Police Force reveal disturbing details. An individual, described as a male of mixed ethnicity, possibly a Spanish-speaking foreign national, was seen at the station with two bulky black plastic bags earlier in the evening.

He reportedly attempted to dispose of them at the station, but was stopped by an attendant. Shortly afterwards, a powerful explosion occurred near the storage area for bottled cooking gas, causing extensive damage to the station, several vehicles, and nearby buildings.

Forensic evidence, including fragments of black plastic bags and adhesive tape, is being analysed, and CCTV footage is under review.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, and the entire Guyana Police Force have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Soraya Bourne, and assured the public that every effort is being made to bring justice in this tragic matter.

This catastrophe is a stark reminder of the importance of safety regulations, vigilance, and rapid emergency response.

It also underscores the critical need for leadership that acts swiftly to protect lives, support the injured, console the bereaved, and pursue justice relentlessly.

As a nation, we mourn Soraya Bourne, and stand in solidarity with all those affected.

We must demand answers, provide support to the survivors, and strengthen measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. While grief weighs heavily upon us, it should also strengthen our resolve to safeguard lives, uphold justice, and care for one another in our shared humanity.