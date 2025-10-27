THE government’s $20 billion investment in new housing development represents more than the construction of buildings — it is a statement of vision, one that places people, progress, and prosperity at the heart of national development.

Through projects now unfolding in Overwinning, Providence, Glasgow, Hogstye, Moleson Creek, and beyond, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is not merely distributing land, it is building communities that promise a better standard of living for thousands of Guyanese families.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has made clear that this initiative is as much about inclusivity as it is about infrastructure.

The government’s housing drive seeks to provide equitable access to land, affordable homeownership, and the amenities that make life dignified: roads, schools, utilities, and recreation spaces.

This approach is both timely and necessary, particularly as urbanisation accelerates and demand for housing continues to surge across the regions.

It is encouraging to see tangible progress. At Palmyra, for example, 200 modern houses are being built, with 100 set for occupancy before year’s end. These are not the bare lots of yesterday’s policies but move-in-ready homes — a model that eliminates years of waiting and reduces financial strain on first-time homeowners.

The inclusion of modular and customisable home designs also signals a shift towards innovation and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

Yet, the housing sector’s promise will be fully realised only if the momentum is sustained and the quality of development is upheld. The bottlenecks at Moleson Creek — due to access limitations — are reminders that large-scale infrastructure requires careful coordination among ministries, contractors, and local authorities.

The government must ensure that no project lags due to bureaucratic inefficiencies or uneven execution.

The scale of investment, $20 billion and counting , underscores a long-term commitment to transforming land allocation into tangible social progress.

Each housing development brings with it a multiplier effect: jobs for contractors, business for suppliers and renewed vitality for communities.

Local banks, by lowering mortgage rates, have joined this national effort, making homeownership a reality for more families than ever before.

What is emerging is a vision of Guyana where development is both inclusive and sustainable — where Regions Five and Six are not peripheral, but pivotal in the country’s growth story.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) must continue to hold itself to high standards of transparency and accountability to ensure that this ambitious programme benefits all Guyanese, regardless of geography or income level.

Ultimately, the government’s housing agenda must be seen as a cornerstone of social transformation — a deliberate attempt to replace patchwork settlements with structured communities that empower citizens and strengthen the social fabric.

If executed with diligence and foresight, this $20 billion investment will not simply build homes. It will build hope, and in doing so, help define the future of a modern Guyana.