Guyana’s oil surge: 700,000 barrels and counting

GUYANA’S oil sector continues to make history. With production now surpassing 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), and the country on course to reach 900,000 bpd by the end of 2025, Guyana has firmly established itself among the world’s fastest-growing oil producers. This milestone, powered by ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners Hess and CNOOC, reflects more than industrial progress; it signals the emergence of Guyana as a serious energy player with growing global influence.

But this achievement is not only about output. Each increase in production translates into higher national revenues, which in turn fund the country’s broader development ambitions. The government’s strategy has been clear: use oil income to expand infrastructure, strengthen education and healthcare, and lower the cost of living.

We are already seeing the results; the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge is helping to improve connectivity across regions, the gas-to-energy project is advancing with the promise of cutting electricity costs by half, and the World Trade Centre Georgetown has opened its doors for Guyanese businesses to reach international markets. These are the kinds of investments that will turn the oil resource wealth into long-term national progress.

A growing industry also requires a skilled local workforce. Over the past few years, Guyana has made significant strides in preparing its people to take advantage of opportunities in the oil-and-gas sector and its many supporting industries. The Guyana Technical Training College Inc. (GTTCI), has launched advanced diploma programmes to prepare technicians for the field, while TVET and STEM initiatives are expanding practical training across the country. Importantly, much of this learning is now taking place locally rather than abroad, a sign that Guyana is building institutional capacity and retaining expertise.

This national focus on capacity building is being strengthened through collaboration. The partnerships between government and companies such as ExxonMobil Guyana, SBM Offshore, MODEC, and others are not confined to production platforms; they extend across logistics, health and safety, IT, hospitality, and other services. Each of these sectors is benefitting from a “locals first” approach, ensuring that oil wealth is linked directly to Guyanese talent and enterprise.

Of course, none of this progress can come at the expense of environmental responsibility. Companies are expected to meet strict standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency, and many have gone beyond compliance to introduce new technologies and systems. The Fast4Ward design for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, for instance, aims to significantly reduce emissions from offshore operations.

Meanwhile, continued environmental surveys help monitor and protect Guyana’s rich coastal ecosystems. These efforts demonstrate that it is possible to pursue growth while maintaining a clear commitment to sustainability.

The numbers tell one story: 700,000 barrels today, 900,000 tomorrow, but the real story is how Guyana uses this momentum. Every new project, every training initiative, and every investment adds to a foundation that can support generations to come. Oil may have opened the door, but it is strategic management and foresight that will determine how far the country goes.

What we are witnessing is the shaping of a new national identity, one grounded in opportunity, knowledge, and resilience. Guyana’s oil sector is not just fuelling the economy; it is driving the transformation of a nation ready to define its own future.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.