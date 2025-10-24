GCAA refutes CJIA status downgrade claim

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has refuted claims made in an article published on demerarawaves.com on Thursday titled “GCAA downgrades Cheddi Jagan Airport’s rescue and fire-fighting capacity but airport remains safe”.

In a press release, the Authority said that the headline and the implications contained within the article are misleading.

“Lt. Col. (Retd) Egbert Field, Director General of the GCAA, firmly states that there has been no downgrade of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s status from category 8 to category 5.

Furthermore, he has not signed any document to suggest such a change.

The GCAA wishes to highlight that unnamed sources in the article, unfortunately, provided inaccurate and misinformation regarding the category rating of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The GCAA does not disclose or discuss inspection findings and reports on aviation stakeholders with third parties,” the statement said.

It added that the GCAA maintains its commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety and regulatory oversight and assures the public that Cheddi Jagan International Airport continues to operate safely and efficiently.