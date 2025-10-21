Traffic Department intensifies enforcement, education drives across regions

– over 2,300 traffic offences recorded; lectures held in bars, schools, and communities countrywide

THE Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Traffic Department continues to intensify its enforcement and education campaigns aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting safer road use, with more than 2,390 traffic offences recorded between October 12 and 18, 2025, across the country.

According to the Department’s weekly report, the most prevalent offence during the period was driving with tinted motor vehicles, which accounted for 250 cases, followed closely by speeding, with 125 drivers caught exceeding the legal limit.

Other major offences included failure to wear safety helmets (146 cases), driving under the influence of alcohol (37), and carrying pillion riders without helmets (37). Additionally, officers recorded 108 cases of breach of condition of prescribed fitness, 78 seatbelt violations, 30 unlighted vehicles (front), 66 unlighted vehicles (rear), and 8 faulty packing cases.

The Department’s nationwide operations reflect a dual strategy, enforcement and education, as traffic ranks continue to clamp down on reckless road use while engaging citizens through community outreach and safety awareness lectures.

NATIONWIDE LECTURES AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

During the same period, the Traffic Department conducted a series of lectures for drivers, riders, bar patrons, and community members in more than two dozen locations across the country. These included sessions in Central Mahdia, Hague (WCD), Little Diamond (EBD), Pepper Hill (Mahdia), Soesdyke Junction Highway, and Providence Public Road (EBD), among others.

Recognising that many accidents stem from poor road culture and alcohol misuse, the Department also targeted bars and entertainment venues — such as Club Elevate at Industry, S&S Bar at Beterverwagting, Mitra’s Bar at Mon Repos, Jamiel’s Bar at Montrose, and Friendz Sports Bar in Kitty — to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and speeding.

As part of its outreach in schools, traffic ranks visited several institutions between October 13 and 17, 2025, including St. Mary Primary (Region 4B), Eastern Leguan Primary (Region 3), Future Mind Nursery (Region 3), No. 56 Primary (Region 6), Aurora Primary (Region 2), and Kingston Secondary (Headquarters).

These sessions aimed to instill a sense of road safety responsibility among young learners, teaching them the importance of pedestrian awareness, the use of safety gear, and respect for traffic rules.

The GPF has reiterated its commitment to achieving a sustained reduction in traffic accidents and fatalities through consistent enforcement, community partnerships, and education programmes.

The weekly report underscores the Department’s broader mission to change road user behaviour and ensure that every driver, rider, and pedestrian understands their role in keeping Guyana’s roads safe.