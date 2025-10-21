President Ali turning dream of tomorrow’s Guyana into today’s reality

– says Dr Ramsammy, as he hails government’s transformative vision for AI-driven healthcare, modern infrastructure, and national empowerment

PROMINENT Guyanese politician and public health advocate, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, has lauded President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s bold and futuristic leadership, declaring that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is transforming the “dream of tomorrow’s Guyana into today’s reality.”

In a detailed statement titled “Transforming the Dream of Tomorrow’s Guyana into Today’s Reality”, Dr. Ramsammy outlined how President Ali’s vision—anchored in digital transformation, infrastructural development, and human empowerment—is setting Guyana on a path to becoming a modern, globally competitive nation.

Dr. Ramsammy began by painting a vivid picture of the hospital of the future, one where artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics streamline every step of medical care, from triage to surgery.

He noted that such technology already exists in parts of North America, China, Europe, and India, with China operating a fully AI-powered hospital capable of treating more than 1,500 in-patients and 10,000 out-patients daily.

“The emergence of the AI hospital signals a paradigm shift in medical practice, moving beyond simple automation to a future where human expertise is powerfully augmented by intelligent systems,” Ramsammy wrote.

He emphasised that President Ali has made it clear that Guyana will embark on this journey as early as 2026, partnering with world-renowned institutions like Mount Sinai and Northwell Health from New York.

“From the president’s perspective, Guyana will play a leading role in bringing the futuristic hospital within the grasp of the developing world. This is what bold leadership looks like,” Dr. Ramsammy stated.

WHY GUYANESE CHOSE CONTINUITY

Reflecting on the outcome of the 2025 General Elections, Dr. Ramsammy noted that nearly 56 percent of Guyanese voters reaffirmed their confidence in President Ali’s leadership.

He said the PPP/C’s campaign, led by President Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, stood apart because it focused not on grievances but on building a prosperous, equitable, and technologically advanced Guyana.

“Our ambition is for a society that is free, prosperous, socially just, globally competitive, and serves every Guyanese equitably,” Ramsammy wrote, summarising the PPP’s developmental ethos.

PLANKS OF TRANSFORMATION

Dr. Ramsammy highlighted the government’s three-pronged blueprint for national transformation:

1. Modern National Infrastructure – including new highways, bridges, hospitals, schools, and digital infrastructure that support AI and automation.

He cited the new Bharat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, six new regional hospitals, and the growing network of highways as visible symbols of progress.

Plans are also advancing for a new national railway system and additional river bridges linking communities across the country, including the Corentyne, Berbice, and Kurupukari bridges.

2. Community Transformation – ensuring every village and town are upgraded with concrete roads, paved drains, LED lighting, green recreational spaces, community schools, and health centres.

“No community must traverse along mud dams and streets,” Ramsammy declared, emphasising the government’s commitment to replacing poverty-stricken relics with modern infrastructure.

3. Empowerment of Individuals and Families – focused on jobs, education, healthcare, and quality of life.

Ramsammy listed a suite of upcoming national health projects: a Maternal and Paediatric Hospital, oncology and neurology centres, a lung health and sleep disorder centre, a robotic hospital, and rehabilitation and disability facilities, among others.

“These initiatives will not merely transform the health sector into a world-class system but improve the lives of individuals and families—from infants to the elderly,” he said.

FROM ‘BASKET CASE’ TO REGIONAL LEADER

Dr. Ramsammy reflected on how far Guyana has come, recalling that not long ago the country was considered the “basket case” of the Caribbean.

“Today, Guyana is poised to become one of the most developed countries in the region,” he wrote, noting President Ali’s impatience to accelerate national progress.

He said Vice President Jagdeo, who once envisioned this transformation without oil revenues, now sees the oil and gas sector as the key to realising Guyana’s destiny within a much shorter timeline.

ANSWERING THE CRITICS

Responding to opposition critics who continue to ask “where is the plan?” or “where is the blueprint?”, Dr. Ramsammy said the PPP/C’s vision is already articulated through its manifesto and a series of national policy documents such as the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), the biodiversity plan, and digital transformation plans.

“The naysayers, not being able to deny the obvious development taking place all around us, fall back to their over-used political posture,” he said.

He likened their questioning to the famous American advertisement that once asked, “Where is the beef?”, suggesting that the answers are already in plain sight.

Quoting President Ali, Dr. Ramsammy concluded, “We are no longer a nation waiting on opportunity—we are creating it, shaping it, and owning it.”

He reiterated that the government’s policies are not aspirational promises but concrete steps to make Tomorrow’s Guyana a living reality today.

“While the naysayers keep asking ‘where is the blueprint?’, President Ali and his government are busy transforming Guyana—turning the dream of tomorrow’s Guyana into reality today.”