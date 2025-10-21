President Ali, Director of Sport hail Rosanna Fung’s momentous achievement

ROSANNA Fung has become the first athlete in Guyana’s history to win an International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) world championship title after securing gold in the Wellness category at the prestigious Binous Classics in Dubai.

The victory is a monumental achievement for the South American nation, confirming Guyana’s arrival on the international fitness and bodybuilding circuit.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali led the national congratulations, stating that the triumph was “a symbol of national pride”, and a milestone that showcases Guyanese talent can “rise to the very top of the world”.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, through the Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, echoed this sentiment, describing the gold medal as “a proud moment” that elevates Guyana’s profile.

“Her victory is not just a personal milestone, but a national achievement that will inspire generations of athletes to follow their passion and pursue excellence,” Ninvalle said in a statement.

The Binous Classics, held in the United Arab Emirates, is widely regarded as one of the largest and most respected bodybuilding shows in the Middle East, making Fung’s success a significant marker of individual brilliance.

Her journey, which saw her previously earn an IFBB Pro Card, was highlighted by Ninvalle as proof that “with hard work, discipline, and belief, Guyanese athletes can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world”.

Fung competed in the highly-competitive Wellness category, confirming that the hard work of the athletes, coaches, and organisations within Guyana is translating into success on the global stage.