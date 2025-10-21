Guyana ‘ready’ to host FIBA Women’s Caribbean Championship

GUYANA Basketball Federation (GBF) President Michael Singh has confirmed that the nation is ready to host this year’s FIBA Women’s Caribbean Championship, set for November 12-16 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown.

The tournament is a high-stakes event, with five teams, including hosts Guyana, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Suriname, and the Virgin Islands, battling for three coveted qualification places at the 2026 Centrobasket Women’s Championship.

This marks the first time Guyana has hosted the regional women’s championship since 1994, a gap the GBF is keen on closing with a successful staging of the upcoming event.

According to Singh, the GBF has received “full backing” from the Government of Guyana. Following an inspection visit by FIBA officials, key upgrade areas at the venue were identified and are being actively addressed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

“This is an important tournament, and the GBF, along with the Government of Guyana, is doing everything possible to ensure its success,” Singh stated.

He expressed confidence in the planning, assuring stakeholders that Guyana will deliver “one of the best Women’s Championships the region will ever see”, and called on Guyanese fans to support the national team.

The championship will utilise a round-robin format, with all five teams playing each other once.

The three highest-placed finishers will automatically qualify for the 2026 Centrobasket Women’s Championship. They will join already-qualified nations Mexico, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, who secured their spots earlier this year.