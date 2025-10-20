Diwali holds ‘deep’ spiritual significance

GTUC: The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends warmest Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, and in particular, to our Hindu brothers and sisters for whom this sacred festival holds deep spiritual significance.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and reaffirmation of our shared values—justice, unity, compassion, and hope.

As families across our country light diyas and gather in celebration, the GTUC urges all citizens to embrace the deeper meaning of this season: that righteousness and equity must always prevail.

This Diwali, let us recommit to building a Guyana where justice lights the way for all.

Happy Diwali!