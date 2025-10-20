News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Diwali holds ‘deep’ spiritual significance
gpsu

GTUC: The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends warmest Diwali greetings to all Guyanese, and in particular, to our Hindu brothers and sisters for whom this sacred festival holds deep spiritual significance.

 

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and reaffirmation of our shared values—justice, unity, compassion, and hope.

 

As families across our country light diyas and gather in celebration, the GTUC urges all citizens to embrace the deeper meaning of this season: that righteousness and equity must always prevail.

 

This Diwali, let us recommit to building a Guyana where justice lights the way for all.

 

Happy Diwali!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.