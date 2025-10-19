Under the Microscope: The Crying Siamese Twins

NOBODY is buying the stories and tales that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) are telling.

They are not truthful and honest about what took place before, during, and after the September 1, 2025 election; they want to kerfuffle the public with their dry and non-existent tears, but do not know that the plot of their alliance is yet to come full circle.

Guyanese should know that the ruling party, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), will have the last laugh when the arrangement between WIN and PNC/R-APNU really hits rock bottom. Only then will the PPP/C play its hand, exposing the mole in all of their backdoor deals.

For now, the PPP/C is happy to play politics, remaining watchful and careful with the desperate and imploding opposition. Beforehand, let’s discuss how some members of the public are being misled, lied to, and even taken advantage of by PNC and WIN principals and officials.

Firstly, WIN and PNC are not strangers to each other. In fact, they are bedfellows and Siamese twins. According to a source who chose to remain anonymous, top PNC-APNU officials have been in bed with WIN for years now.

There were several secret meetings and clandestine communication. The Alliance for Change (AFC) was also part of the talks. Its cover got blown after its general secretary and party leader were caught red-handed meeting the Mohameds in Hadfield Street.

Nevertheless, they plotted and schemed how to weaken the PPP/C long before the 2025 elections got underway. Then, in 2019, when the US announced sanctions were coming against individuals, including the Mohameds, it was clear that the plan would be put on the back burner, as PNC-APNU had much more to deal with, politically speaking. They subsequently called the elections and lost, but held on to power for five months.

When the dust settled, the Mohameds were sanctioned. Despite grovelling and begging at the PPP/C’s feet, they did not get the type of response they were expecting. So, they re-ignited the flame with the opposition, the PNCR-APNU. They capitalised on Aubrey Norton’s weakness for money and power, while at the same time, the AFC’s greed and vindictiveness. Recall, they were caught meeting Raphel Trotman and Nigel Hughes.

The deal was that Norton would not criticise the Mohameds, and would lend them personnel and support, which would lead to legitimacy. And, Norton believed that he could finally get results and see the back of the PPP, even if it meant working hand-in- hand with the criminals. Also, there has already been a precedent set in the PNC, dating back to the ‘Blackie’ and ‘Fineman’ saga.

So, WIN and PNC are conjoined twins; they are connected at the hip.

Secondly, Norton’s PNC refrained from criticising the WIN during its bid for office, and to ‘change’ the dynamics of the country at the 2025 elections. WIN could never have prepared for the elections in the way they did without the help of PNC and PNCR-aligned resources. Personnel, party executives, party parliamentarians and machinery were leased from Congress Place to WIN. The deflections and resignations, for the most part, were just a sham. It was just a part of the plot and strategy to fool and outsmart the PPP/C.

WIN launched and was accepted by mostly PNCR supporters. Noticing the trend, WIN fanned out in the hinterland and Amerindian communities where it preyed and desperately spread mistruths and lies about the PPP/C. It was attacking the PNC mote, but not as much as the PPP/C. And, by the time PNC/R recognised its folly and mistake, it was too late. WIN was replacing the PNC/R, and was not posing a big threat to the PPP/C.

The PNC/R spent all the money it had received, and its coffers ran dry. WIN had taken advantage of its weaknesses and played it into third place. Thirdly, WIN took the opposition leader post, and became the main opposition parliamentary party, leaving the once mighty party nibbling at the crumbs.

Let’s be clear, the PPP knew all along what was happening, and this was even forewarned by the General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo. In fact, he warned the PNC/R-APNU about the Mohameds no less than eight times, from June until August.

The PNC/R still tried to ally with WIN, as evidenced by the social media posts of Terrence Campbell, Sharma Solomon, and APNU. Talks and agreements broke down. The elections of RDC Chairmen and Vice- Chairmen were haunted by suspicions, distrust, and bad blood, and so, it was PPP/C which ended up benefitting the most.

The PPP/C never entered into formal or informal talks with either the WIN or APNU. The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) was left locked out of the decision-making spots by a greedy WIN and APNU.

And, the bombshell revelation of former parliamentarian Darren Wade made matters clearer and worse for the APNU and WIN. He exposed that they were working all along. He did not feel any guilt or shame that he was a beneficiary of money from WIN. After all, he worked for it, on the instructions of his party leaders. This position vindicates the PPP/C, and proves the new alliance of WIN-APNU.

If any party is to be blamed, it would be APNU. PNC/R-APNU benefitted from the largesse of the Mohameds’ dirty money. It neglected so many red flags which were evident to all, and it did not take the advice of the PPP/C when the party was warning it about the desperation of the Mohameds. The APNU played with WIN, and WIN shafted it. It doubled-crossed them and poured cold water on their unwritten agreement.

APNU allowed itself to be compromised, politically and financially. Recall, the power of money and wealth in the elections had a debilitating effect on the outcome. It swallowed whatever integrity and discipline the party had left.

WIN is not an angel either. Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed know what they did to benefit from those parliamentary seats. They cannot be trusted, and they set the bar so low for opposition politics in this country that it will take APNU two years to gain the support of its members back. WIN appears to be riding on APNU’s coattails. It is even seen as apologising for the PNC-APNU’s breach of Forbes Burnham’s legacy, and using that same legacy against the party.

WIN has been crying ever since the US made good on its promise of sanctions by following up with 11 serious indictments, which carry a 20-year imprisonment for each indictment. With the parliament set to commence soon, Mohamed is ditching the law and trying to use every resource to remain in Guyana. WIN leadership is also compromised and spineless. It betrayed the PNC and opposition politics. It did not play by the rules.

WIN cannot be trusted.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.