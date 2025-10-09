Kyle Gibson benefits from ‘Project Cricket Gear’

FIFTEEN-year-old Kyle Gibson is the latest young cricketer to benefit from “Project Cricket Gear for young promising cricketers in Guyana,” the joint initiative done jointly by Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

The Malteenoes Sports Club all-rounder was the recipient of one cricket bat, one pair of batting pads and gloves, one pair of cricket shoes, one cricket bag and balls. The LBI Secondary student was recently selected in the winning Demerara Under-13 team which participated in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter County tournament.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Cyrus Gibson, the father of Kyle, expressed his gratitude and promised to help his son achieve the highest level possible. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young Gibson.

The project will continue to improve the lives of youths in every community and is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. The aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involve in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $730,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, 36 pairs of cricket shoes, 39 pairs of batting pads, 48 cricket bats, 47 pairs of batting gloves, 29 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, 14gear bags, thirteen bat rubbers, seven helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, 16 boxes and four of white cricket balls, 13 boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone, one batting inners and 28 footballs..

To date, 103 players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted directly from cash, 10 gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 40 bats, four boxes, six helmets, 38 pairs of cricket shoes, 22 pairs of batting pads, 25 thigh pads, one bat grip, 41 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and four pairs of wicket-keeping gloves. Many others benefitted indirectly.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

Anyone interested in making a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.