Greater Guyana Initiative’s STEM Programme inspires next generation of innovators

THE Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) is driving innovation among young Guyanese through its Regional Accelerator for STEM Students’ Readiness (RASSR), a programme designed to prepare students for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

In partnership with the University of Guyana, RASSR is part of the broader Science and Engineering Education project, which aims to enhance tertiary-level education and promote sustainable STEM learning. Each year, the programme engages around 100 students from every region in Guyana, providing them with unique opportunities to explore STEM fields through hands-on, interactive learning.

The five-year initiative seeks to modernise teaching, research, and applications across various sectors, including agriculture and aquaculture, engineering and technology, earth sciences and the environment, sustainable tourism, and biodiversity. The programme also targets university staff, students, visitors, and children and teenagers interested in STEM.

RASSR is conducted annually over two weeks at the University of Guyana campus, where participants live and learn together. During this immersive experience, students tackle real-world problems, engage in innovative STEM applications, and receive guidance from industry professionals from across Guyana. The programme fosters independence, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, equipping students for future careers.

Participants have shared how the programme has impacted their STEM journeys. Ethan, a four-year participant, said the initiative has sparked his curiosity, built confidence, and strengthened his problem-solving skills.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, where you get to have these experiences with different lecturers and students from the University of Guyana,” he said, adding that the programme made chemistry concepts like balancing equations easier to understand.

David, another participant, noted that RASSR reinforced his school-level STEM learning. “Thanks to this camp, I understand the topics more and can apply myself to achieve higher grades,” he said. Meanwhile, Kessiah highlighted the diversity of participants as a key part of the experience. “When we come to this programme, we all have one thing in common, and that is a love for STEM,” she remarked.

The programme also includes a “grand challenge,” a creative exercise where students apply STEM principles to develop solutions using basic materials, which participants have described as both thought-provoking and fun.

The GGI continues to prioritise empowering young minds, nurturing curiosity, and creating opportunities that allow students to turn ideas into actionable solutions, ensuring Guyana’s next generation of innovators is ready to lead.