65-year-old woman dies in Berbice lorry accident

A FATAL accident occurred on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at approximately 09:45 hours on Alness Public Road, Corentyne, leaving a 65-year-old woman dead.

Police reports indicate that the incident involved motor lorry #GAJ 4955, driven by 35-year-old Corentyne resident, Divindranauth Seeram, and pedestrian Donna Punch, a pensioner of Lot 40, Alness Village.

According to investigations, two pedestrians had emerged from a nearby street on the northern side of Alness Public Road and were standing at the roadside. The lorry was travelling west along the southern lane when its two right-side rear wheels became dislodged, striking Donna Punch.

The impact caused Punch to fall onto the grass parapet, sustaining serious injuries to her head and body.

She was transported in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead on arrival. Her body has been transferred to Ramoo’s Funeral Home, pending a post-mortem examination.

The lorry driver remains in police custody and is co-operating with authorities as the investigation continues.