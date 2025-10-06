Three months in…Enmore Regional Hospital already making an impact

-85 babies delivered, some 5,000 patients access emergency care, over 7,000 outpatients seen

ADVANCING access to quality, affordable healthcare is one of the many goals of the Government of Guyana.

In July this year, the President, alongside the Minister of Health, commissioned the Enmore Regional Hospital, with the aim of bringing healthcare closer to those persons in the community who need it and decreasing travel time.

The Enmore Regional Hospital, like the others, provides a first-class experience to its visitors, with 24-hour service in the accident and emergency department, a radiology department that does ultrasounds, x-rays and CT scans, outpatient services, and specialised clinics that are open Monday to Friday, just to name a few. These services and many others are free of cost.

Since its opening in July, the hospital has seen more than 7,000 patients in the outpatient department, and almost 5,000 in the accident and emergency department. Thus far, 85 babies have been delivered at the hospital.

This was stated by the Medical Superintendent at the Hospital, Dr. Tracey Bovell on a recent episode of ‘Health Matters’.

She said: “We have a lot of specialists. We have, as I would have mentioned, all of the different specialties that we have. But we also have midwives. We have for nursing. We have our RNs. We have NAs and PCAs. And we’re growing.”

Because it is a young hospital still, Dr. Bovell said the Enmore facility is partnering with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to train staff, increasing their skills and capacity to treat critically ill patients. Additionally, the Enmore Regional Hospital is also partnering with the new Diamond Regional Hospital, Bath Regional Hospital and De Kinderen Regional Hospital.

Speaking on the impact the hospital has had on the community, Dr. Bovell stated, “So the community is welcoming us with open arms; they are happy to have a specialised hospital so close by. They’re actually coming to the hospital, being provided with care, and they’re getting to know the physicians even better, and checking in with the physicians, even when they don’t even need to check in with the physicians.”

The Enmore Regional Hospital is part of a bigger vision of a Guyana where every citizen has access to high-quality, modern and people-centred healthcare, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had said.

The hospital was built in collaboration with China’s Sinopharm International, and is part of a broader $37.2 billion national health transformation across the country.