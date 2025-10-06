New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge opens to commuters from today

-President Ali says name honours a visionary leader, adviser, an anchor in Guyana’s development

-calls structure ‘a catalyst’ for countrywide growth

GUYANA’S largest and most advanced thoroughfare to date was officially commissioned on Sunday and named in honour of former President and current Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The official name, the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali as he addressed a large gathering at a ceremony held on the eastern end of the bridge.

In his remarks, President Ali paid tribute to Dr. Jagdeo, describing him as a confidant, a visionary leader, and a tireless champion for democracy, sustainable development, and global climate action.

Highlighting Dr. Jagdeo’s contributions to national development, the Guyanese leader praised his leadership during his tenure as President of Guyana, a period in which the country saw the restoration of macroeconomic stability, debt relief through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, and a renewed focus on poverty reduction and infrastructure development.

President Ali noted that naming the bridge after Dr. Jagdeo was a fitting recognition of his decades-long service to the nation, and his enduring commitment to advancing Guyana’s socio-economic progress.

“I want to recognise a man that has dedicated his life to the upliftment of this country; a man who has been an adviser, an architect, and an anchor in our development today. I want to pay tribute to a giant of our local politics and economy,” the President said, noting that in the near future, many of the country’s giants will be honoured.

‘THE DAWN OF TRANSFORMATION’

The massive infrastructure, President Ali noted, will serve not simply as a crossing but a catalyst that will spur growth across the country.

Describing it as a ‘coming of age’ into Guyana’s rising development, the new four-lane bridge will serve thousands of commuters, who will now travel uninterrupted, eliminating the long wait times and bottlenecks that once plagued commuters using the aged Demerara Harbour Bridge.

“Let us remember that this bridge is financed not by chance, but by deliberate reinvestment of our natural resources… Oil revenues wisely managed are being converted into structures like this; projects that deliver benefits to every Guyanese,” the President said, adding:

“This bridge is proof that our resources are not squandered; they are reinvested into the long future of the people of our country. And so, my brothers and sisters, this bridge is your gift.”

The US$262 million structure which connects Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica), according to President Ali, reflects a nation rising.

“We are not teetering at the edges of development; we’re reshaping the nation’s destiny with each bridge, each road, each school, and hospital. We are weaving together the fabric of a modern Guyana, and the fabric will be unbreakable,” he said.

The President stressed that the new bridge symbolises Guyana’s transformation and readiness for the 21st Century.

The new thoroughfare, he added, marks only the beginning of several other massive projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and spurring growth in industrialisation, modernisation, and other investments.

‘CENTURY OF SERVICE’

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, in his remarks, said the project reflects a story of resilience, patience, quiet endurance, and shared purpose.

Standing as more than just a magnificent structure, the New Demerara Bridge is a bold, decisive vision, Edghill stressed.

“To the families who reshaped their days around construction, who endured the dust and disruption, thank you! To those who gave up their entire homes for this great case, I say thank you! Your patience and partnership built the foundation of this bridge,” the minister said to the mammoth gathering.

The bridge, engineered for a century of service, features four vehicular lanes, wide shoulders, and dedicated cycle and walkway lanes. Its foundations include 658 piles driven 400 feet deep into the riverbed.

It is a high-span, cable-stayed structure spanning 2,798 meters, with a 570-meter main span.

The project adheres to strict international best practices, with materials tested to the highest standards, and processes meeting ISO benchmarks.

“This engineering masterpiece is not only a marvel of design and durability, but also a symbol of progress, precision, and partnership. It stands as a proud testament to what can be achieved when visionary leadership, discipline, execution, and global collaboration meet,” the Public Works Minister added.

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang hailed the project as a milestone of regional significance. She emphasised the bridge’s symbolic value not only as an engineering achievement, but as a catalyst for connectivity and economic growth across the region.

She also highlighted the collaborative spirit of the project, calling it a model of responsible international cooperation.

“Undoubtedly, this project is not only a bridge of steel and stone, but also a bridge of friendship between China and Guyana; a milestone in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation we are building together,” Ambassador Yang said.

The project was undertaken by China Railway Construction Corporation International Limited, and was supervised by Politecnica.