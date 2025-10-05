News Archives
‘Your jobs are secured’ — President Ali tells staff of old Harbour Bridge
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali thanked the dedicated staff of the Demerara Harbour Bridge for their years of commitment and service (Office of the President photo)
PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Saturday morning, met with the employees of the old Demerara Harbour Bridge and assured them that they will not be displaced with the new bridge coming into operation today.

He told the employees: “You are secure, you know this. Your jobs are secured. Your service is secured. Your time is secured, and the opportunities ahead of you will be as any other contributor in the ministry and some of you, based on your skill set, will be offered other opportunities than the ones you have today.”

In a meaningful engagement with the employees, some of whom have over 20 years of experience under their belt, President Ali thanked them for their service to Guyana – even before the ribbon is cut today to usher in the new era of connectivity.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali thanked the dedicated team of the Demerara Harbour Bridge for their commitment, resilience, and professionalism through the years (Office of the President photos)

From the welders to the engineers and those who worked the toll booths, the president commended them for their hard work throughout the years to keep the old Demerara Harbour Bridge operational.

“That was no ordinary task… As president and as a government, we appreciate you. We recognise the tremendous work that you have done, and I do not want you to believe that this new bridge displaces your work or your contribution,” he said.

The president assured the employees that they will not lose out on their level of salary or benefits.

“Your service will continue and you will grow with the new opportunities that will come your way.”

Highlighting the government’s sustained investment in national infrastructure, President Ali noted that the affected employees will continue to play a role in Guyana’s development, with many now contributing in a more permanent capacity.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, stated that discussions have already begun and emphasised that the employees possess valuable skills that can be applied across various sectors. He assured that the ministry will continue to operate in full compliance with the law to safeguard the welfare and rights of all workers.

The new Demerara River Bridge is set to be commissioned today, marking another milestone in the country’s infrastructure drive. The new US$260 million facility was constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited and represents one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in Guyana’s modern history.

Spanning 2.6 kilometres, it will link Region 3 and Region 4, providing round-the-clock, toll-free access.

The four-lane, cable-stayed structure is designed to last 100 years and accommodate vehicles of all sizes, travelling at up to 80 kilometres per hour. Once operational, it is expected to benefit over 50,000 commuters daily and deliver an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings by eliminating toll fees and reducing fuel consumption and travel time.

Beyond its function as a vital transportation artery, the Demerara River Bridge, with its illuminated Cacique Crown of Honour towers, will stand as both a symbol of national pride and a marker of Guyana’s rapid infrastructural transformation.

