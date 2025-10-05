Phased nationwide clean-up campaign launched

—schools, health centres and regional administrative buildings are the first targets

SCHOOLS, health centres and regional administrative buildings across Guyana are set for a major clean-up following Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand’s announcement of a phased national clean-up campaign.

She made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday: “We are throwing out all the junk from the public buildings. Up to next Friday, we are doing health centres, hospitals and doctors’ and nurses’ quarters. Then we move on to schools, teachers’ quarters, then we move on to the RDC buildings and compounds and then NDC buildings and compounds.”

Minister Manickchand noted that this must be done in phases because there is an audit process and there are limited auditors and transportation in the regions. From September 29 – October 10, 2025, health centres will be the first set of buildings targeted for the scheduled clean-up exercises.

From October 13 – 24, 2025, schools will be the next stop and from October 27 – November 7, 2025, the regional administrative buildings.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali is pushing ahead with Guyana’s National Solid Waste Management and Beautification Initiative, and in a meeting with Minister Manickchand and a team of technical officers, last Monday, he outlined plans for new and expanded landfill sites nationwide, emphasising the government’s commitment to promoting cleaner communities and implementing sustainable waste management solutions.

The minister also met with the Director of Sanitation at the Mayor and City Council, Walter Narine, on issues regarding waste management in the capital, Georgetown. The meeting was prompted by several complaints and visible evidence regarding the current state of uncleanliness in the city.

Discussions focused on identifying the challenges associated with waste management and sanitation, and exploring practical measures to improve the situation. Minister Manickchand emphasised the government’s priority that communities become beautiful places of residence and dwelling, and was clear that the city must reflect the country’s beauty, warmth and hospitality.

She said there is much room for improvement, and little space for lengthy debates on the issue, noting, “We know what the issues are. Let’s get about working towards solutions that involve all stakeholders.”

Both parties expressed a commitment to working together to develop sustainable solutions and to restore pride in the city’s appearance.