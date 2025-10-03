U.S. crackdown on drug trafficking part of its border policy –VP Jagdeo says

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that the United States’ (U.S.) strict strategy to tackle drug trafficking is a central element of its border policy and thus, their crackdown on the illicit act does not require Guyana’s input.

During a press conference on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Dr. Jagdeo also highlighted that Venezuela has acted in such a way that it threatened the region as a zone of peace, including its threat to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The United States of America had defined its policy on drug dealing, Dr. Jagdeo said, noting that: “They have made it the centrepiece of their border policy. It’s not new.”

“That’s a matter for the United States and Venezuela. They don’t need our support for their drug enforcement or policies,” the Vice-President further said.

U.S. military officials are drawing up options to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela and strikes within that country’s borders could potentially begin in a matter of weeks, NBC News recently reported.

According to NBC News, those sources are two U.S. officials familiar with the planning and two other sources familiar with the discussions. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the plans publicly.

Striking inside Venezuela would be another escalation in the Trump administration’s military campaign against alleged drug targets and its stance toward Venezuela’s government, the news report read.

In recent weeks, the U.S. military struck at least three boats from Venezuela allegedly carrying narco-traffickers and drugs that could threaten Americans, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

Strikes inside Venezuela could happen in the next several weeks, but the president has not approved anything yet, the four people said. Two of them and an additional official familiar with the discussions said that the United States’ recent military escalation is in part a result of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro not doing enough, in the administration’s view, to stop the flow of illegal drugs out of his country.

The plans being discussed primarily focus on drone strikes against drug trafficking groups’ members and leadership, as well as targetting drug labs, the four sources said.

Asked for comment, the White House referred NBC News to this previous statement from the president: “We’ll see what happens. Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers and drugs. It’s not acceptable.” The Pentagon declined to comment.

Trump is “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice,” the senior administration official said.