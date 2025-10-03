‘Several’ cash grants to be distributed during next five years –VP Jagdeo says

VICE-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has assured Guyanese that there will be “several” cash grants during the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) five-year term in office.

He said this during a press conference on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“This is a five-year term we have; there will be several cash grants in the five-year term,” he said.

Speaking to the rumours that the cash grants will no longer be distributed individually but on a household level, the Vice-President said: “There has been no such discussion at any level in the government. It’s a blatant lie; we never made any such decision.”

“Whatever the president said on the campaign trail will be done,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had previously signalled that a cash grant might be on the cards for Guyanese citizens this Christmas.

Speaking at a previous PPP/C public meeting at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, the President reflected on the country’s ongoing development trajectory under his leadership, and assured citizens that their well-being remains a central focus of the PPP government policy.

“When we say we will do it, that is the People’s Progressive Party,” President Ali had told the energised gathering.

Last year, citizens aged 18 and older benefitted from a one-off $100,000 cash grant as part of a series of initiatives designed to more inclusively share the country’s wealth.

That intervention was welcomed as a direct relief measure during the festive season.