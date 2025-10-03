Dr. Jagdeo rejects claim that PPP spent $5B during campaign season

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has dismissed the claim that his party spent about GY$5 billion in the 2025 elections campaign, branding it a “blatant lie.”

The General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President rejected the claim during a press conference on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Dr. Jagdeo at the time was responding to claims within an article published by the Demerara Waves Online News that the “PPP/C is believed to have spent about GY$5 billion in the 2025 election campaign including clothing, promotional material, advertising and promotions, artistes, and land and air transportation.”

In response, the PPP General Secretary said the PPP/C did not spend much more than the former opposition, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

It was reported within the same publication that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-APNU spent about GY$300 million for campaigning.

Dr. Jagdeo said he had been of the belief that the APNU spent far less given their “mediocre” performance and their campaign.

Notably, the former APNU+AFC government has been heavily criticised for lavishly using state’s resources during the 2020 campaign trail.

Leading up to the March 2, 2020 elections, the APNU+AFC regime was in a caretaker mode after falling to a No-Confidence Motion in December 2018.

In fact, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), in upholding the successful passage of the motion, ruled that the government should be in a caretaker mode until elections are held.

But even after elections were held in March 2020 – which the coalition lost, they did not give up office until five months later on August 2.