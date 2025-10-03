Construction of new Berbice River bridge to begin soon – President Ali

-bridges at Linden, Kurukpukari look promising

CONSTRUCTION works of the new Berbice River bridge are expected to commence this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday.

While addressing the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)’s inaugural Energy Insights and Breakfast Brief, the Guyanese leader noted that while there is much buzz about the soon-to-be commissioned new four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed Demerara River bridge, there are several other massive infrastructure projects that will commence to propel Guyana’s development.

Among these will be a new Berbice River bridge.

“This year we will not only complete the Demerara River bridge and the new highways, but we will also start the new Berbice River bridge. We will complete the Wismar bridge, and we will commence the Kurukpukari bridge, because these are critical infrastructure,” the President said.

Construction of the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge is just over 72 per cent complete.

The works are being executed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, and include the construction of a four-lane 220-metre-long precast concrete bridge that includes essential safety features such as lighting and sidewalks.

The bridge will replace the current structure that spans across the Demerara River in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Meanwhile, works on the new Kurupukari Bridge could start soon, and, once completed, it will replace the pontoon crossing for the Kurupukari River along the Linden/Lethem Trail.

In addition to the foregoing projects, several massive highways are under construction to enhance greater inter-regional linkages.

One notable road project is the expansion of the East Coast Road along the railway embankment that is now 77 per cent completed.

During his inauguration speech back in September, President Ali had said that the first six weeks of his second term in office will see the groundwork being laid for a sweeping range of infrastructural and economic projects aimed at accelerating national development, job creation, and regional integration.

He had stressed then that the country’s economic future depends not only on the ambitions and policies of the government but also on the private sector, which is ready to drive wealth and job creation. He explained further that collaboration between the private sector and the government will propel shared prosperity.

At Thursday’s event, President Ali also disclosed that the government is working on the final phase for the completion of a design for the deep-water port in Berbice.

The facility is expected to play a central role in the country’s expanding gas development and regional trade infrastructure.

Last year, President Ali unveiled plans for the development of the Berbice deepwater facility. The head of state had noted that the port will be designed to improve trade, reduce shipping costs, and integrate trade with northern Brazil.