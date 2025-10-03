Businesses encouraged to attract, connect, expand at GuyExpo 2025

PRESIDENT of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kathy Smith, during Monday’s launch of GuyExpo 2025 encouraged Guyanese entrepreneurs to ACE (Attract Connect Expand) at highly anticipated annual event.

Smith said that she is happy that GuyExpo has returned this year to support the work and contributions of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The results are seen in agriculture, aquaculture, small business development and the many capacity building opportunities being created for new and existing businesses.

The GCCI president noted that this is all happening as the oil and gas industry continues to progress, adding that the balance between oil and gas and the rest of the economy is critical.

Entrepreneurship and innovation always go hand in hand, she pointed out adding that every successful business story begins with someone identifying a need, a gap and creating an innovative way to meet it.

“Today, Guyana’s business landscape is shifting. The petroleum industry has raised the bar. Businesses are innovating, not wanting to meet growing demand, but to satisfy new requirements and compliance standards. This is transformation in action, and it is happening within our private sector,” Smith remarked.

At the GCCI, the President revealed that they are playing their part in this transformation.

Earlier this year, the GCCI announced the creation of the Micro and Women Entrepreneur Learning Centre, a facility developed in partnership with the World University Service of Canada. Supported by Global Affairs Canada, the facility is set to be commissioned soon, Smith announced.

Through this centre, the GCCI will help entrepreneurs across sectors to build capacity, gain knowledge and sharpen their skills. The GCCI is targeting women in agro-processing.

According to Smith, Guyanese women know how to plant, reap and how to sell their products.

“But then there is a lot of surplus of our product that has to go to waste. So, what this centre will initially solve, is to show these women how you can put those produce in a bottle, in a package, and how you can put it on a ship or plane to the U.S., to Canada, to DR, wherever can accommodate us,” she said. This, she added is how her organisation focuses on the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

In her speech, smith encouraged participating businesses to fully utilise this opportunity, stating that GuyExpo is about more than selling new products; it is about marketing products and services, and expanding your customer base.

“The Expo has always been more than an exhibition. It is a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services. It is a space to connect, to network, and to build new supply chains and partnerships,” Smith said.

GuyExpo 2025 is slated for November 13 to 16, at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia Georgetown, and will be observed under the theme, ‘Transformation Through Entrepreneurship and Innovation.’