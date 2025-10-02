US$192M road project now 77 per cent complete

– expansion to deliver 76 new bridges, 42 culverts and 28km of drains

ROAD works along the East Coast Corridor spanning from Sheriff Street to Mahaica are now 77 per cent complete, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

The Head of State on Wednesday visited several sections of the project, where engineers and other key stakeholders provided in-depth insights into the major thoroughfares and bridges that have been completed to enhance the flow of traffic, providing commuters with greater accessibility.

At Hope just a few miles from Mahiaca, a new four lane bridge is nearing completion, with minor works remaining to install expansion joints, street lights and the laying of the final asphalt layer.

Once completed, this bridge will connect to the larger four-lane road stretching from Mahaica to Sheriff Street, which President Ali said is 77 per cent complete. The new Hope Bridge now carries four lanes, complementing the existing two-lane structure, giving a combined six-lane crossing that will still be in use.

“Looking ahead of us, Mahaica going all the way to Rosignal is the next phase of development. Most of the design has been completed there also,” he added.

The completion of the project is targeted for October 30th, but the head of state acknowledged that the main challenges impeding its progress are the relocation of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) transmission lines.

“Those works start [will] before the end of this week,” noting that some of the utilities will have to go in a completely new alignment.”

The Head of State stated that the relocation of utilities is being paired with major upgrades to the power system, ensuring that new developments along the East Coast corridor are fully integrated into the grid. These include the Enmore Industrial Zone, the LBI commercial/light industrial hub and surrounding housing schemes.

He revealed that almost all lanes from Mahaica to Good Hope have been surfaced, with only the utility-occupied sections left to be done.

“We’re not completely satisfied with the pace of work. But some of it is outside of the hands of the contractors,” noting that “this project will come to completion very soon.”

President Ali further assured residents that concerns over access to their yards have been resolved, with new entrances already rebuilt.

In December 2022, the Government and the People’s Republic of China signed a Framework Concessional Loan Agreement for US$192 million to finance Phase II of the East Coast Road Project.

Works are being executed by China Railway First Group Co. Limited (GRFGC).

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion along the East Coast corridor, improving travel times and road safety for thousands of commuters.

The project forms phase two of the Annandale to Mahaica and Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau initiative. It measures approximately 30.8 kilometres in length, with an additional 5.3 kilometres allocated for the upgrade and widening of the Belfield to Orange Nassau (Mahaica) public road.

The works include upgrading Sheriff Street to Enmore from two lanes to four, covering 18.24 kilometres. New construction will take place from Enmore to Mahaica. This section spans 7.73 kilometres.

The project also involves the construction and widening of 76 bridges and 42 culverts, along with the installation of 28.32 kilometres of concrete drains on both sides of the roadway.

It is part of an aggressive infrastructural drive by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, which began during the 2020-2025 term.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Mandalal Ramraj, technical officers and CRFGC representatives.

(Reworked from DPI)