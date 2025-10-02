Parliament to reconvene within constitutional timeframe

–VP Jagdeo affirms

Guyana’s Parliament will be reconvened within the constitutionally mandated four-month period, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed today, reiterating President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s earlier assurance.

“Now there are constitutional provisions, and the Constitution makes it clear the time period in which parliament has to be convened….We’re within the four months, and the parliament will be convened within the four months, in keeping with our constitution,” Dr Jagdeo said, during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Earlier this week, President Ali confirmed that the Parliament of Guyana will reconvene within the constitutional timeframe.

This is stated in Article 69 (1) of the country’s constitution.

In accordance with Article 70 (2) of the Constitution, Proclamation No.1 of 2025, President Ali had officially dissolved the 12th Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on July 3.

Additionally, President Ali signed a proclamation that dissolved the Regional Democratic Councils in accordance with Article 73 (2) of the Constitution.

This places the constitutional timeframe to November. The Head of State stressed that the (PPP/C) government will remain transparent and will follow the nation’s laws.

In the 2025 election, the PPP/C increased its seats from 33 in 2020 to 36, thereby widening the majority in parliament.

The new opposition configuration reflects a significant political shift with newcomer, We invest in Nationhood (WIN), emerging as the main opposition, displacing the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

WIN gained 16 seats, while APNU gained 12 seats, and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat. The National Assembly comprises a total of 65 seats, allocated based on geographical constituencies using the Hare quota system.

Last month, President Ali unveiled the PPP/C’s blend of experience and youthful energy with a 25-member cabinet and 11 parliamentary representatives.

The other parties, too, have since named their parliamentary picks.