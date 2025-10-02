Tamim Iqbal withdraws nomination from BCB elections

FORMER Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, scheduled for October 6.

The left-handed opener visited the BCB headquarters on Wednesday (October 1) to formally withdraw his nomination papers. Later, speaking at a press conference, he said:

“You know that today we have withdrawn our nominations. Including me, about 14-15 of us have withdrawn. And the reason for this withdrawal is very clear. I don’t think I need to give you any details or explanations.”

Tamim had initially shown interest in running for a director’s post in the BCB election, but changed his mind at the last moment. After filing his nomination, he openly alleged government interference in the process.

“From the very beginning, I have been saying one thing, and you are all clear about it now… which direction this election is going or how it is being conducted. Whatever seems right at any moment, whatever they want to do, is being done. This… this is not really an election. This is not an election, and this doesn’t suit cricket in any way.

“I’m sure when the EC (Election Commission) provides the list of who has withdrawn today, you will see their names and understand that they are all heavyweights in their own right, and their vote bank is also very strong. This is our way of protesting that we cannot be a part of this filth.”

The former captain stressed that Bangladesh cricket and its fans deserve better.

“Alot has been said at different times, but at the end of the day, I feel that we cannot be a part of this filth in any way. And secondly, I always say one thing: cricket, Bangladesh cricket does not deserve this, and the cricket fans of Bangladesh do not deserve this either,” Tamim said.

“Let me also say this, I don’t know how many will admit it, but many more would have withdrawn today. They have been persuaded or pressured in various ways to stop them. But besides them, many would have withdrawn today. Still, if 15 people have done it today, if I am correct, it’s a significant number. Almost fifty percent have withdrawn. … I will speak about this in detail with you later.”

The former skipper was scathing in his criticism, calling the election process a stain on Bangladesh cricket.

“You may win, you may lose, but today, cricket has lost one hundred per cent. There is no doubt about it. You say loudly that fixing in Bangladesh needs to be stopped; first, stop the fixing in the election, then think about stopping fixing in cricket.

“So, I have nothing more to say. I think it is crystal clear to everyone who was involved, at what time, what kind of involvement they had, what kind of interference occurred, and how the rules were changed at will for convenience. And who is involved in this is also crystal clear. I will not say anything more than this, but Insha’Allah, I will definitely talk about this in the future.”

Closing his remarks, he said: “I will end my speech by saying that this election has become a black mark for the Bangladesh Cricket Board. And those who are part of this election, I’m sure they also understand that this was not an election in any sense. So thank you, I have no further message to deliver from my side.” (Cricbuzz)