Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya tons flatten Australia A

CENTURIES from Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya helped India ‘A’ pick up a dominating win in the first unofficial ODI over Australia ‘A’ in Kanpur on Wednesday.

The game, rescheduled after getting washed out on Tuesday, saw India ‘A’ post a mammoth 413/6 with Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni making vital contributions as well. In reply, Australia ‘A’ were bowled out for just 242 to give the hosts a massive 171-run win.

Every single player in India A’s top 5 managed to go past fifty as the home side made a rollicking start to the game. Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, openers for Punjab Kings in the IPL, got off to a flying start as they added 135 for the first wicket.

The partnership was broken when Prabhsimran departed for 56 but Arya continued to make merry alongside his IPL captain Iyer. Arya cleared the ropes five times enroute to his century before Tanveer Sangha ended his knock on 101.

However, there was no respite whatsoever for the Australians as Parag then joined Iyer in the middle to go on a rampage. In just 15 overs, the two batters added 132 and smashed nine sixes between them. Once Parag departed for 67, it was Badoni’s turn to inflict more damage as he hammered a 27-ball fifty that helped India ‘A’ go past the 400-run mark.

Chasing 414, the visitors did get off to a positive start with Jake Fraser-McGurk hitting five boundaries in no time to race to 23. Once he was dismissed, Cooper Connolly also threatened for a brief period with a cameo as Australia ‘A’ went toe-to-toe with their opponents.

At the end of 20 overs, they were well placed with opener Mackenzie Harvey well set after going past fifty and wicketkeeper Lachlan Shaw getting off to a good start.

That’s when Nishant Sindhu triggered a collapse with the key wicket of Harvey. Ravi Bishnoi then struck a couple of times and Sindhu continued to chip away as Australia ‘A’ shockingly found themselves reeling at 181/7 from 169/2. Even though Will Sutherland put up a fight with a quickfire half-century, all he managed to do was bring down the margin of defeat below 200 as Sindhu finished with a four-wicket haul in India A’s huge win.

Brief scores: India A 413/6 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 110, Priyansh Arya 101, Riyan Parag 67) beat Australia A 242 in 33.1 overs (Mackenzie Harvey 68, Will Sutherland 50; Nishant Sindhu 4/50) by 171 runs (Cricbuzz)