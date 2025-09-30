Work advances on national solid waste management, beautification programmes

–as President Ali emphasises govt’s commitment to fostering cleaner communities, implementing sustainable waste management solutions

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali met with the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, along with technical government staff, to advance Guyana’s national solid waste management and beautification programmes.

During the meeting, the President, according to information from the Office of the President, outlined plans for new and expanded landfill sites across the country.

He underscored the government’s commitment to fostering cleaner communities and implementing sustainable waste solutions.

He also highlighted the collaborative roles of the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce in this effort, noting that both ministries will support the Local Government Ministry to identify suitable areas to develop green spaces and beautify.

Work under this initiative is expected to commence before the end of the year.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Vanessa Benn; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally; and the Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs.