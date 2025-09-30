News Archives
Demerara River Bridge to be commissioned on Sunday
The Demerara River Bridge
The Demerara River Bridge

President Dr Irfaan Ali will on Sunday commission Guyana’s new US$260 million Demerara River Bridge, a major infrastructure project built by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

The 2.6-kilometre, four-lane, cable-stayed bridge, linking Region Three to Region Four, represents a major leap forward in Guyana’s transport network.

Designed to last 100 years, the toll-free structure will allow vehicles of all sizes to travel at up to 80 kilometres per hour, serving more than 50,000 commuters daily. This is projected to generate annual savings of approximately $3.5 billion.

In a nod to national identity, the bridge’s twin towers (P-34, south) have been crowned with a design inspired by the Cacique Crown of Honour (C.C.H.), Guyana’s second-highest national award.

Once illuminated, the crowns will stand as cultural markers of pride, blending heritage with modern engineering and etching a distinctive symbol into the skyline.

Load testing conducted last week confirmed that the bridge possesses satisfactory stiffness and ample reserve load-carrying capacity, ensuring durability and safety for decades to come.

President Ali is expected to reaffirm the significance of the project as part of his government’s commitment to modernising Guyana’s infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and supporting national development.

