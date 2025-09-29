Police at all ports of entry to now wear body cameras

-following CJIA extortion allegation

STARTING today, all law enforcement officers assigned to Guyana’s ports of entry — including airports and border points — will be required to wear body cameras.

This directive came from the Government of Guyana following an extortion allegation against police ranks at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that CCTV footage and other evidence support the claim that ranks demanded money from a passenger to release her lawful items. The implicated officers have since been placed under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) launches a full investigation.

In a statement, the GPF emphasised its zero-tolerance stance on corruption: “Any officer found guilty of extortion or bribery will face the full force of the law.”

The Force also reminded the public that no payments are required to clear lawful items through CJIA or any other port.

Further, citizens are urged to report any requests for money immediately to the nearest police authority.