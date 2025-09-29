News Archives
Guyana, South Africa signs air services agreement to boost connectivity
557599677_1150427920563132_7907509675708088648_n

Guyana and South Africa have signed a landmark Air Services Agreement to expand international connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties in civil aviation. The agreement was inked on Monday during the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

Signing on behalf of South Africa was  Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport, while Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), represented Guyana.

According to officials, the pact underscores both nations’ commitment to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and outlines provisions on Grant of Rights, Designation and Authorization, Recognition of Certificates and Licences, Safety, Aviation Security, Tariffs, and User Charges, among others.

Director General, Egbert Field stated that, “Significant efforts were made to reach this Agreement, marking a positive step forward. Guyana is forging partnerships and friendships with other countries to promote transformation in its aviation sector.”
With the signing of these Air Services Agreements, the vision of Guyana becoming an international hub for air connectivity gets closer.
South Africa has a vibrant aviation sector and is home to South African Airways, which operates to at least 16 destinations within Africa, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The Agreement complements the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States to develop air connectivity among States.
Guyana and South Africa established diplomatic ties on November 4, 1994.
