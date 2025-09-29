Guyana, South Africa signs air services agreement to boost connectivity

Guyana and South Africa have signed a landmark Air Services Agreement to expand international connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties in civil aviation. The agreement was inked on Monday during the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

Signing on behalf of South Africa was Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport, while Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), represented Guyana.

According to officials, the pact underscores both nations’ commitment to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and outlines provisions on Grant of Rights, Designation and Authorization, Recognition of Certificates and Licences, Safety, Aviation Security, Tariffs, and User Charges, among others.