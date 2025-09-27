UN Secretary-General acknowledges Guyana’s robust, principled contributions in Security Council

UNITED Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has commended Guyana on its robust and principled contribution in the Security Council.

Guyana is currently serving a two-year term (2024–2025) as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The nation was elected to the Council in June 2023 by the UN General Assembly, and its term began on January 1, 2024. The country’s service will come to an end in December of this year.

Secretary-General Guterres extended the commendations directly to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during an engagement on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Secretary-General also congratulated President Ali on his recent election for a second term and wished him continued success in the fantastic progress happening in Guyana.

During the discussion, they addressed developments in the region, including in the South Caribbean Sea. They also exchanged views on artificial intelligence, gender equality and Guyana’s initiatives for forest and biodiversity conservation.

President Ali updated the Secretary General on the situation with Venezuela, in particular, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case on the border controversy which is expected to be heard in the a few months.