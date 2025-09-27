President Ali touts agro-business development hub to position Guyana as regional powerhouse

–Pledges continued support to farms as gov’t eyes 100,000 hectares of land to be converted into large-scale mega farms

GUYANA is moving assiduously to cement its role as a regional food production and logistics powerhouse, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently announced plans to establish a major agro-business development hub.

President Ali made this announcement at a recent press conference, reemphasising his government’s commitment to food security, agricultural innovation, and regional integration.

Not only will the project capitalise on the broader commitment to food security and infrastructural development, but it will also provide a platform to strengthen Caribbean self-sufficiency.

The President explained that agro-business development is not a policy priority, but it stands as a growth pool that could drive international partnerships and spark investors’ interests.

“We have to create, through the infrastructure we invest in and through the type of partnerships we build, this ecosystem to support the business and economic opportunities out of the Agro Business Development Hub,” he said.

Dr. Ali further underscored his government’s vision to link the South American agriculture ecosystem to meet the Caribbean region’s demand, and central to this is partnering with northern Brazil in Roraima and the Dominican Republic.

He also disclosed that a local team was composed to work with the northern Brazil state of Roraima, on technology transfer and co-investment opportunities as Guyana builds out this ecosystem to support the Agro-Business Development Hub.

President Ali then pointed to the project United States (US) giant Blumberg Grain and Logistics to develop a landmark regional food hub. Earlier this year, the Government of Guyana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the renowned US-based company, Blumberg Grain and Logistics.

The agreement paved the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art regional food hub at Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The Yarrowkabra food hub, once completed, is expected to significantly boost Guyana’s export capabilities, reduce post-harvest losses to as low as 5 per cent, and provide new manufacturing and processing facilities.

It is also expected to serve as the base from which Guyana can strengthen trade across CARICOM and South America, while laying the foundation for entry into US and international markets.

The commencement of Phase One of the project took place in 2023, accompanied by an investment totalling $187 million.

Also essential to the plans to position Guyana as a major food exporter within the region is the acceleration of production.

So, how does the President envision supporting both food security and the growth of agro-processing industries that add value to raw products before export?

President Ali stated that the government is seeking to work with megafarms and co-invest with megafarms in the local agricultural sector.

“We’re looking at 100,000 hectares of land to be converted into large-scale mega farms, looking at corn, soybean, coconut, spices and cocoa. All of this we have been able to advance,” he said.

The government has already assembled a working group comprising private sector leaders, agriculture stakeholders, investment bankers, and government ministries to shape the hub’s operations and financing.

The agriculture sector has experienced rapid transformations in recent years through expansion, diversification and modernisation to improve its resilience and competitiveness.

These developments are being bolstered by government support to farmers, especially to add value to crop, livestock, dairy and fisheries industries.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that Guyana has surpassed regional expectations for agricultural production, achieving approximately 88 per cent of production targets one year ahead of schedule.

In 2022, Guyana produced nearly 899,000 metric tonnes of food. By the end of 2024, that number climbed to 1.26 metric tonnes.

This increase was supported by the skyrocketing of rice yield, brackish water shrimp (which recorded a more than 1,000 per cent increase), corn and soya, and prawns.

Guyana’s ambitions are closely tied to the Caribbean Community’s Agri-Food Systems Agenda through “Vision 2030”, a strategy aimed at boosting food production, ending hunger and strengthening food security across the region.

Out of 186 countries, only Guyana produces enough food to feed all its citizens without foreign imports, according to a recent study published in Nature Food.

Nature food had investigated how well each country could feed its populations in seven food groups: fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish, meat, plant-based protein and starchy staples.

Worldwide, the study found that 65 per cent of countries were overproducing meat and dairy, compared to their own populations’ dietary needs.

It also found that Guyana was the only country that could boast total self-sufficiency, while China and Vietnam were close behind, being able to produce enough food in six out of seven food groups.

Just one in seven of the tested countries was judged self-sufficient in five or more categories.