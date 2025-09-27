AFC says providing mentorship to WIN at regional, parliamentary level

Also met with APNU’s Campbell ahead of the formation of 13th parliament

AFTER a dismal performance at the 2025 polls and not capturing enough votes for parliamentary seats, the Alliance For Change (AFC) has said it has been approached for mentorship by the new main opposition at the regional level.

This was disclosed by party executives on Friday during their press conference.

According to Khemraj Ramjattan, despite poor performance at the polls, this does not mean the party will walk away from the political landscape.

He said, “We have quite a number of people to mentor, and quite frankly, if I may say this, even those who are parliamentarians have been asking for mentorship.”

This, he said, has been requested of himself and at least in relation to many other senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, AFC Chairman and interim leader, David Patterson, said that several of the party’s members have been contacted primarily by members of the political newcomer, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, for mentorship at the regional level, as many are first-time regional councillors.

“The party… has given them the go-ahead to meet and assist in any way possible because obviously we would like effective opposition representation,” he said.

He said that in at least four regions, they have held meetings with members from that party to share whatever experience the AFC has gained over its time in the regional councils.

Meanwhile, at the parliamentary level, Patterson told reporters that he has met with the leader of the parliamentary team of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Terrence Campbell and has had discussions about drafting bills that they would like to see come up in parliament, among other things.

Ahead of the 2025 polls the AFC did not coalesce with any other parties that were in the running, but leader at the time, Nigel Hughes, had said that the party was looking to forge alliances with like-minded individuals.

Though no official partnership was announced, the AFC has been accused of secretly working with WIN over the campaign and election season.

At the end of March, reports surfaced of secret meetings between members of “Team Mohamed” and members of the AFC, with former AFC activists supposedly leading the effort.

Earlier that same month then AFC leader, Nigel Hughes, was reported to have met with WIN leader Azruddin Mohamed. Many current and former AFC activists had also campaigned for WIN.