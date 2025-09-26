Works ongoing to assemble Cacique Crown for twin towers

AS the new Demerara River Bridge (DRB) nears its official opening, its striking twin towers will soon be crowned with the design of the Cacique Crown, which stands as the second-highest national award in the Order of Service of Guyana.

The Guyana Chronicle visited the site of the bridge on Thursday and witnessed the assiduous efforts to assemble the structures, which will crown Guyana’s skyline.

While speaking to this publication, project manager Patrick Thompson explained that the tower crown was conceptualised by the designers and when completed they will be lit.

“In a synopsis, the tower crown has a height of about a two-storey building. So, it’s fairly tall, very strong. It’s a steel structure. It was fabricated in China, but it’s being put together on the ground here in Guyana,” he said.

Guyana’s transportation infrastructure will be further boosted when the bridge is officially opened to the public.

With the bridge now entering its final stages of preparation, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has reiterated confidence that the long-awaited structure will be opened to the public well before September ends.

The US$260 million bridge being constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited will have a lifespan of 100 years and is expected to offer toll-free access to all users.

It will operate around-the-clock and accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

The new bridge features four lanes, and stretches 2.6 kilometres, linking Nandy Park on the East Bank of Demerara to the West Bank of Demerara.

More than 50,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the new toll-free bridge, resulting in an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings.