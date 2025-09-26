Ministers Parag, Indar tackle schools’ utilities issues with rapid-response task force

MINISTER of Education, Honourable Sonia Parag, and Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Honourable Deodat Indar convened a meeting on Thursday afternoon to address urgent utilities issues facing schools across the country. Consequently, the Ministers have formed a rapid-response task force to tackle these issues, along with what seems to be the systematic destruction of several water distribution networks in the hinterland region.

The meeting, held in the boardroom of the Ministry of Education, Brickdam, Georgetown, also included Permanent Secretary, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar, Chief Planning Officer of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Mischka White-Griffith, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Ms Tiffany Harvey, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development, Mr Marti DeSouza, Head of the Ministry of Education’s Buildings Unit, Mr Gerron Parker, and a team of technical officials from GWI.

Even as investigations continue with the hope of apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators, Thursday’s meeting discussed several measures that can bring both immediate and long-term relief to residents, teachers, and learners.

In the coming weeks, the established taskforce will examine repairs to the damaged infrastructure, enhanced security at key locations such as the water wells, and importantly, the construction of water reservoirs, which will provide a more resilient and sustainable solution for the 250+ communities and satellite villages in the Hinterland, especially during the dry season.

In addition to the Hinterland water supply issues, Ministers Parag and Indar also went through a list of all schools from Regions One to 10 that have issues with utilities.

In addition to water issues, several electrical issues in schools across the regions were highlighted.

Minister Indar has assured Minister Parag that all of the issues that fall within his remit will be remedied within six weeks’ time.

Minister Parag and her team have committed to either partnering with other government ministries and/or agencies to ensure that all issues affecting students and teachers are resolved as hurriedly as possible. (MoE)