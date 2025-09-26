News Archives
Nandlall leads delegation as $100M arbitration case opens in Paris
AG

The Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs is leading a delegation from Guyana including witnesses who will be testifying in the arbitration proceedings Smart City Solutions Holdings Inc. v Co-operative Republic of Guyana (the Parking Meter Case) scheduled to be heard before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Paris, France from Monday, September 29 to Saturday, October 4.

Guyana is being sued for damages of US $100 million arising from a contract executed by the former A Partnership for National Unity – Alliance For Change (APNU-AFC) Coalition Government for the implementation of the Georgetown parking meter project, which was ultimately abandoned following strong public opposition.

The witnesses scheduled to testify for and on behalf of Guyana are former Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and former Georgetown Mayor and City Council councillors Malcolm Ferreira and Bishram Kuppen. In addition, a former Chancellor of the Judiciary will also testify as an expert witness.

The case was registered with ICSID on December 22, 2021. A tribunal to hear the matter was constituted on September 20, 2022, comprising Dr. Campbell Alan McLachlan KC of New Zealand as President, with arbitrators Stephan Schill of Germany, appointed by the Claimant, and Marcelo Kohen of Argentina, appointed by the Respondent. Guyana is represented in the proceedings by the Washington-based law firm Foley Hoag and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Release from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Ministry of Legal Affairs
