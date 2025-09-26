CH&PA halts illegal supermarket construction on Brickdam

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), operating under the Ministry of Housing and Water, on Friday moved swiftly to clamp down on unauthorised construction works for a proposed supermarket at Lot 72 Brickdam Street and Brummel Place, Georgetown.

According to the Authority, its Enforcement and Compliance Department carried out an inspection which revealed that construction had commenced at the site without the requisite planning permission or approval from CH&PA or any other relevant regulatory body. Further checks confirmed that no application had been submitted for review or consideration.

As a result, the proprietor of the building was formally served with a Notice of Contravention under the Town and Country Planning Act, Cap. 20:01, ordering the immediate cessation of all unauthorised works.

Officials stated that the notice was delivered directly to the proprietor’s residence and an additional copy was affixed at the construction site to ensure full compliance.

In a statement, CH&PA reminded businesses, developers, and property owners that the Authority is the statutory first point of engagement for all construction and commercial development permits.

The agency stressed that adherence to zoning laws and planning regulations is not optional but mandatory, as they are designed to safeguard sustainable and orderly urban growth.

“The Authority reiterates its commitment to supporting legitimate investment and projects that align with national planning standards, uplift communities, and contribute positively to urban development, while taking uncompromising action against any attempt to circumvent the law,” the statement read.