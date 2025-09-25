Shreyas Iyer requests break from red-ball cricket

SHREYAS Iyer wants to take some time off from Test and first-class cricket. The India middle-order batter has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow him to pause his red-ball career for a brief period so that he can reset his fitness regimen.

The development comes on the back of his withdrawal from the four-day match against Australia A, first reported by Cricbuzz, for which he had been named captain. After playing the first game in Lucknow last week, he submitted a request to the BCCI and also spoke with chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The trigger for the decision was the discomfort he felt during the Duleep Trophy, where he represented West Zone earlier this month. He experienced similar unease during the India A – Australia A game last week. Immediately after that match, he spoke to the BCCI physios and India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and he wrote to the BCCI before leaving Lucknow for Mumbai.

Iyer, who underwent back surgery in 2023, is not calling time on his Test career as yet though. “He is only seeking a break. After working on his fitness, he will reset his red-ball career and come back stronger,” said a source in the know. It is likely he will miss the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in the upcoming season. Iyer has played 14 Tests so far and featured in 70 first-class games, mostly for Mumbai.

Iyer, however, intends to continue his white-ball career. He should be an automatic choice for the ODI series in Australia, and it may not even be a surprise if he is picked for the T20I squad as well. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is between October 19 and November 8. (Cricbuzz)