India beat Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup final

DEFENDING champions India booked their spot in the Asia Cup final with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh.

The win moves India, who are yet to lose a match, two points clear at the top of the table while also eliminating Sri Lanka, who lost their first two matches in the Super Fours.

Pakistan and Bangladesh, level on two points, face each other in the penultimate group match today, with the result determining who will join India in the final.

Batting first in Dubai, opener Abhishek Sharma scored his second half-century in as many matches to kickstart India’s innings.

He dominated an explosive first-wicket stand with Shubman Gill, amassing 46 (19) in the powerplay alone. He went on to score 75 (37), including six fours and five sixes, before being run out in the 12th over.

His dismissal – India’s third – sparked a mini collapse as they lost 3-17 in 3.3 overs before all-rounder Hardik Pandya steadied the ship with 38 (29) to set Bangladesh a target of 169.

Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan posted a brisk half-century of his own, top-scoring with 69 (51), including five sixes.

However, he lacked support, with Parvez Hossain Emon (21 off 19) the only other player to reach double figures.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3-18 and Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy shared two wickets apiece as Bangladesh was bowled out for 127 in the final over.(BBC sport)