News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Holders Newcastle breeze past Bradford
Joelinton last scored for Newcastle at Manchester United in December 2024
Joelinton last scored for Newcastle at Manchester United in December 2024

JOELINTON and William Osula both scored twice as holders Newcastle United started their defence of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable win against Bradford City.
Eddie Howe’s side ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware by lifting the trophy at Wembley last season with victory over Liverpool.
And they took control of this third-round tie against the League One leaders with two goals in as many first-half minutes at St James’ Park.
Joelinton pounced on a loose ball inside the area to score the first in the 17th minute – ending a nine-month goal drought – after Anthony Gordon saw an initial effort blocked.
Striker Osula doubled Newcastle’s lead just two minutes later after he latched on to Bruno Guimaraes’ wonderful through-ball and coolly finished past Bradford goalkeeper Sam Walker.
The hosts had more opportunities to extend their lead in the second half before Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a composed finish from inside the box.
Substitute Andy Cook pulled one back for Bradford late on after the boyhood Newcastle fan unleashed a venomous effort in off the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.
But Osula restored the hosts’ three-goal advantage with a close-range finish as Howe’s side booked their place in the last 16. (BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.