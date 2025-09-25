Holders Newcastle breeze past Bradford

JOELINTON and William Osula both scored twice as holders Newcastle United started their defence of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable win against Bradford City.

Eddie Howe’s side ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware by lifting the trophy at Wembley last season with victory over Liverpool.

And they took control of this third-round tie against the League One leaders with two goals in as many first-half minutes at St James’ Park.

Joelinton pounced on a loose ball inside the area to score the first in the 17th minute – ending a nine-month goal drought – after Anthony Gordon saw an initial effort blocked.

Striker Osula doubled Newcastle’s lead just two minutes later after he latched on to Bruno Guimaraes’ wonderful through-ball and coolly finished past Bradford goalkeeper Sam Walker.

The hosts had more opportunities to extend their lead in the second half before Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a composed finish from inside the box.

Substitute Andy Cook pulled one back for Bradford late on after the boyhood Newcastle fan unleashed a venomous effort in off the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.

But Osula restored the hosts’ three-goal advantage with a close-range finish as Howe’s side booked their place in the last 16. (BBC Sport)