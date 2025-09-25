Folden stars as Man City beat Huddersfield

PHIL Foden scored one and provided the assist for the second to help Manchester City battle past League One Huddersfield Town and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on a run of six games in the space of 18 days in three different competitions and required the contributions of England international Foden to advance in the competition.

Foden broke the deadlock on 18 minutes by drilling an unerring finish low into the corner following a quick give-and-go with teenage debutant Divine Mukasa.

The 25-year-old was full of confidence, spraying delightful passes around the pitch, and could have doubled his tally but curled a 25-yard free-kick over the crossbar.

The hosts had openings in the first half when the ball dropped nicely for Zepiqueno Redmond on the edge of the area, but the on-loan Aston Villa forward blazed his effort over, while captain Ben Wiles dragged wide from a promising position.

But City continued to patiently work openings in the second half and got their reward 16 minutes from time when Foden squeezed out a pass to Savinho, who smashed home a finish via the underside of the crossbar.

Town could have pulled a goal back late on, but Cameron Ashia’s sublime curling effort rattled the inside of the post, allowing City goalkeeper James Trafford to maintain a clean sheet on his return to the side.

City have been drawn away at Championship side Swansea in the fourth round.