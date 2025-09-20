President Ali hails Elisabeth Harper as Guyana’s ‘finest Foreign Service official’

GUYANA bade farewell on Friday to Ambassador Elisabeth Ann Harper, affectionately known as “Lis”, who was remembered not only as one of the country’s most distinguished diplomats but also as a wife, mother, mentor, and friend whose life was rooted in service.

At her homegoing service, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, President Dr. Irfaan Ali led the nation in paying tribute, describing Harper as “the finest Foreign Service official Guyana has ever had”, and recalling her as being a trusted adviser, colleague and confidante whose personal qualities made her a national treasure.

“Guyana has lost its finest Foreign Service official ever, and I lost a friend and someone whom I have had the highest respect and regard for,” the President said, extending condolences to Harper’s husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.

Ali emphasised that Harper embodied diplomacy at its purest; not as a mere pursuit of national interest, but as a service enriched by integrity, trust and honesty.

“The effectiveness of diplomacy depends as much on the personal qualities of a diplomat as on the policies they serve,” he said, noting that Harper’s word could be trusted without hesitation, and her integrity was beyond question.

A CAREER OF UNMATCHED DISTINCTION

Harper spent her entire professional life in the Foreign Service, beginning as a junior officer, and rising to the pinnacle of the ministry. She held senior administrative posts, guided policy, and was repeatedly called out of retirement for her expertise.

President Ali said that this was evidence of the deep respect she commanded not only in Guyana, but also across the Caribbean.

The Head of State went on to say that Harper was considered an “institutional repository” of Guyana’s foreign policy, who was often able to recall statements and resolutions from decades past with pinpoint accuracy. She was especially sought after for her skill in drafting resolutions, a role she frequently held at regional and international conferences.

“Every time any document was passed to me, I would quietly ask if it had Lis’s clearance,” President Ali shared, “Once I had a positive response, I was very comfortable moving forward.”

He added that her contributions extended to advancing CARICOM’s regional integration movement.

Ali said Harper was “loved by every single regional leader”, and often courted with offers of higher positions abroad, all of which she turned down in favour of her love for Guyana.

Beyond the formalities of diplomacy, he fondly recalled the way the ambassador brought empathy and humanity to her work, highlighting that she was known for looking after delegation members during gruelling international meetings, and balancing professionalism with personal care.

The President also spoke warmly of Harper’s ability to read people and situations with uncanny accuracy.

“She could have read every single Prime Minister, and even before there is a moment that will unfold, she would sense it,” he said.

Ali recalled a moment early in his presidency when Harper, sensing his unease during a tense meeting, quickly provided reassurance. Such gestures, he said, reflected not only her professionalism but her humanity.

Even in light-hearted moments, Harper left her mark. Ali remembered discussing cricket with her during breaks in negotiations, one of her passions. One of her last messages to him, he noted, was advice on rebuilding cricket in Guyana and the Caribbean.

“She was a genuine human being in the truest sense,” Ali concluded. “Our Foreign Service has lost a pillar. She leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations.”

THE FAMILY’S PILLAR

While President Ali’s tribute painted a picture of Harper as an indispensable public servant, her husband, Mark Harper, offered an intimate portrait of the woman behind the diplomat.

Mark recalled first meeting Elisabeth in 1985 at the Timehri International Airport, instantly struck by her charm and beauty. They were reunited the following year, and from there began a lifelong journey of love, marriage, family and partnership.

“She was a remarkable lady devoted to God and His plan for her life,” Mark said. “Her Bible was always near. In the mornings, she would open it and say, ‘Mark, read this passage and God will bless you.’”

Beyond her home, Harper was known for her generosity and compassion. Mark recounted how Christmases often ended with the family preparing food boxes and making the rounds at various places, ending with ensuring vulnerable persons on the streets had something “nice” to eat at Christmas.

“She taught us the true meaning of love, compassion, sharing, and the importance of looking out for one another,” he said. “She was God’s hands and feet here on Earth.”

Her service extended into her church community, where she was active in the programme for the elderly, in which she personally provided transportation for those in need to attend services, and ensured they received monthly food packages.

“She always saw the good in everyone and believed in them,” Mark said. “The lives of so many Guyanese at home and abroad have been transformed because Lis intentionally invested in them.”

Mark fondly remembered lighter moments with his wife, sharing meals and watching movies together, among other things. He stated that he never imagined she would leave so soon, but said he remains grateful that her passing was peaceful.

“I will miss her immensely,” he said. “But I am eternally grateful she left us quietly, peacefully. Even as this light has gone out in our world, it continues to illuminate the hearts of those she touched.”

He recited the bible verse, “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith,” as he ended his tribute to his wife.

“Until we meet again, Lis… Till God lifts you high to the glorious day,” he said.

Harper’s funeral drew a large gathering of people, and saw tributes from those who were close to her.

Together, their words painted the portrait of a woman who lived with integrity, gave without measure, and left behind a legacy that will endure in the annals of Guyana’s history and in the hearts of all who knew her.