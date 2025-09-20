Patterson is AFC interim leader

–as party appeals to Hughes to stay on

See full statement from the Alliance For Change (AFC)

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) met yesterday, September 19, 2025, in extraordinary session to consider, among other matters, the purported resignation of its elected Leader, Mr. C.A. Nigel Hughes.

While recognizing Mr. Hughes’ clear intention to act responsibly and uprightly by accepting responsibility for the Party’s electoral misfortunes, the NEC unanimously expressed its gratitude to him for his heroic efforts and invaluable contributions before and during the campaign. The NEC further affirmed that the responsibility for the Party’s electoral performance rests collectively on the entire executive, and not on Mr. Hughes alone.

The NEC has also directed that a delegation of its members meets with Mr. Hughes to appeal to him to continue serving as Leader until a National Conference is convened to elect new leadership. In the interim, the Party’s Chairman, David Patterson, will fulfill the duties as Leader.

The Party further notes that history is replete with examples of political movements reduced to zero seats in representative assemblies that have nevertheless managed to recover and return stronger. In this regard, work has already commenced on a comprehensive SWOT assessment of the AFC’s 2025 electoral performance, with emphasis on identifying what is needed for the Party to regain its standing.

The NEC reaffirms its commitment to rebuilding and repositioning the AFC as a strong, credible, and people-centered political force. The Party remains dedicated to serving the people of Guyana, defending democracy, and advancing the interests of all citizens.

We call on all members, supporters, and well-wishers to remain united, steadfast, and engaged as the AFC undertakes this process of renewal. Together, we will overcome this moment of difficulty, and together, we will ensure that the AFC rises again to play its rightful role in shaping a brighter future for Guyana.