Minister Rodrigues highlights Tourism and Hospitality Institute as key to sector growth

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, is optimistic about the impact the Tourism and Hospitality Institute will have on Guyana’s rapidly developing tourism sector.

On Wednesday, she visited the construction site at Port Mourant and met with the contractors and consultants.

While expressing concern about the pace of the project—which is expected to be completed by June 2026—Minister Rodrigues emphasised that the facility would play a critical role in supporting Guyana’s emerging tourism industry.

She noted the number of hotels currently under construction, along with the government’s plans to attract even greater investment in the sector, highlighting the corresponding demand for a skilled and well-trained workforce.

“This world-class facility, with the capacity to train 200 persons per cohort, will offer Caribbean Vocational Qualifications in areas ranging from mixology to cosmetology. We recognise that a growing sector requires a skilled workforce, and as a proactive government, we are ensuring that Guyanese are well-positioned to benefit from this expanding industry, while simultaneously building national capacity,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Construction of the US$7 million institute began in January 2024, following the official sod-turning ceremony. The project is being financed through a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). (Tourism Ministry)