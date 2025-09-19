Core Home Programme delivers stability and comfort to Georgetown, West Bank Demerara families

FOR about 26 years, Ms. Nadia Hale of Cummings Park, Sophia built and rebuilt houses on the same plot of land — eleven in total. Using old materials, she would go around to collect whatever she could find. Some days she worked alone, hammer in hand, determined to provide shelter for her growing children.

Through all the setbacks, Ms. Hale’s determination never wavered. When she learned of the Housing Ministry’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), she seized the opportunity and applied. Today, standing with the keys to her new Core Home in hand, she described the moment as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Ms. Hale, along with ten other beneficiaries, received their keys during a brief ceremony at one of the new homes in Sophia, Georgetown. The group included five beneficiaries from Georgetown and six from La Parfaite Harmonie, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). The handover was led by Minister of Housing, Hon. Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry, Hon. Vanessa Benn; and Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bishram Kuppen. Also present were Deputy Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mrs. Donell Bess-Bascom, and staff.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Guyanese has access to safe and comfortable housing. He expressed to beneficiaries that the homes ensure “[a] safe space and environment that your children and you can live comfortably”. He also announced that in the coming weeks, additional programmes will be introduced to further expand housing opportunities. Minister Benn emphasised that the initiative is one of many government initiatives designed to assist vulnerable families, including single parents and households that often face challenges in securing adequate shelter.

The AHUAP’s Core Homes Support Initiative is expected to provide housing for 300 households. Beneficiaries were selected during the open application phase of the programme, which has since been closed.

To date, 147 homes have been completed, including those handed over today.

Permanent Secretary Kuppen explained that AHUAP, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), also includes a Home Improvement Subsidy, through which materials are distributed to vulnerable households to upgrade existing structures.

He added that the programme supports wider community development by financing critical infrastructure such as roads and concrete drains. The initiative’s reach is extensive, spanning Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank Demerara, up to Haslington on the East Coast Demerara, and several West Bank Demerara communities, including Westminster, Onderneeming, Recht-Door-Zee, Lust-en-Rust, and ‘Parfaite Harmonie’ Phase II.

Each Core Home is valued at approximately $5 million, and includes two bedrooms, a kitchen, and indoor sanitary facilities. Beneficiaries contribute G$100,000 towards construction costs.

Ms. Hale excitedly shared, “I’m really, really happy. I think this is the best thing that’s happened for me, and, basically, this is one of my dreams come through. I see a way open and a light open where I can better myself.” She added that the home will benefit not only herself but also her children and grandchildren, providing more security after years of being affected by flooding and burglary.

Other beneficiaries shared equally heartfelt stories. In Sophia, Ms. Laticia Martin said the move will bring her children a new sense of comfort, and provides better sanitary facilities, as they previously used an outdoor washroom.

“It means a lot to us; receiving the keys now is a 100% better than [where we are] presently,” expressed Ms. Martin

Ms. Sherma Nelson, who once moved between relatives’ homes and temporary lodgings across the country, is also happy at the stability her new house in Riverview, Georgetown now provides. (CH&PA)